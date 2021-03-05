The 11.5 MW solar park is operated by Austrian power provider Wien Energie. The plant includes sheep farming.From pv magazine Germany German project developer Maxsolar has completed an 11.5 MW photovoltaic, ground-mounted system on a former gravel dump in Austria. The owner of the facility is the country's largest power provider Wien Energie, which is itself owned by the City of Vienna. The plant is relying on 25,600 modules installed on an area of ??12.5 hectares, including 400 vertically mounted bifacial modules. It is expected to generate around 12 GWh per year, which would be enough to supply ...

