SIGA Technologies is a commercial-stage company focusing on health security. Its lead program is oral TPOXX (tecovirimat), which was approved by the FDA in 2018 for the treatment of smallpox and is active against all orthopoxviruses. Importantly, in 2018 SIGA was awarded a 60-month contract (with options to extend to 2028) of up to $602m from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the majority of which was for the procurement of the oral version of TPOXX.

