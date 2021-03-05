The $156.4 million Kom Ombo photovoltaic solar power plant is being developed by Saudi energy giant ACWA Power.From pv magazine France The board of directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan of $ 27.2 million for the design, construction and operation of a 200 MW solar photovoltaic plant in Kom Ombo, in southern Egypt. The $156.4 million project is being developed by Saudi energy giant ACWA Power, which won the related tender in October 2019. The company submitted the lowest final electricity price offer of $0.02752/kWh. In addition to the AfDB's financing, structured in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...