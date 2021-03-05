"The Top European Stainless Special Steel Event in 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stainless and special steel industry gathers in Como, Italy to discuss all relevant issues that will shape the business in 2021 and beyond.

Key topics:

The steel sustainability challenge how to reduce our CO2 footprint?

How can we promote stainless steel as green material?

How can stainless steel help the world become more sustainable?

The future of mobility and impact on stainless and special steel

Digitalization, machine learning and artificial intelligence

How can our industry benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution?

Network with 200 participants from the entire stainless steel supply chain.

The following speakers are already confirmed.

Bernardo Velazquez Herreros, CEO, Acerinox, S.A.

Barry Jackson, Principal Market Intelligence Nickel and Stainless Steel Raw Materials, AngloAmerican Marketing Ltd, United Kingdom

Barbara Buck, Vice President Marketing Sales, Climax Molybdenum Company, USA

Mike Kendrick, President, Climax Molybdenum Company, USA

Roberto Marzorati, Vice President, Cogne Acciai Speciali S.p.A., Italy

Senior Representative, Condoroil Stainless Srl, Italy

Filipe Costa, CEO, Cronimet Envirotec GmbH, Germany

Jurgen Pilarsky, CEO, Cronimet Holding GmbH, Germany

Angel Ramirez, Global Commodity Director Steel, Tubes Welding Wire, Faurecia Clean Mobility, Germany

Sheraz Neffati, Executive Director, ICDA International Chromium Development Association, France

Antonio Marcegaglia, Chairman and CEO, Marcegaglia Specialties S.p.A., Italy

Christoph Pawlowski, Director, Manufacturing Industries Western Europe, Microsoft, Germany

Denis Sharypin, Head of Commodity Market Research, Nornickel, Russia

Paul Vanvuchelen, Director Customer Solutions, OMP, Belgium

Frank Ehrenberg, Senior Vice President Raw Materials, Outokumpu, Germany

Stefan Erdmann, Senior Vice President Chief Technical Officer, Outokumpu Nirosta GmbH, Germany

Colin Osborne, President COO, Samuel, Son Co., USA

Mattias Sandberg, Senior Supplier Manager, Tetra Pak Processing Systems AB, Sweden

Tim Milde, Chief Operating Officer, XOM Materials GmbH, Germany

Gorkem Kavcak, Market Research Director, Yilmaden Holding A.S., Turkey

