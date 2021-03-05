Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
05.03.21
09:36 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,006
-10,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.03.2021 | 12:04
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki South Exploration Update

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Lahtojoki South Exploration Update

PR Newswire

London, March 5

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

5 March 2021

LAHTOJOKI SOUTH EXPLORATION UPDATE

  • Additional Kimberlite Boulders recovered to South of Lahtojoki Diamond Deposit
  • Search area for the source of these Kimberlite Boulders narrowed down
  • Application submitted for new exploration permit licence area

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce results from its ongoing diamond exploration programme in the Lahtojoki South exploration area. Observations on till samples, together with glacial striation measurements from outcrops, suggest a narrowing down of the search area for the source of the kimberlite boulders previously discovered to the south of the Lahtojoki diamond deposit.

Results from the analysis at the Geological Survey of Finland Mintec Laboratory facility of twenty five 60kg till samples recovered south of the Lahtojoki diamond deposit, together with glacial striation measurements from outcrops in the Lahtojoki south exploration permit licence area, indicate an alternative glacial trend direction to the main regional glacial trend in the area of 335 degrees.

The information the Company has gained from this analysis has narrowed down the search area for the source of the kimberlite boulders previously discovered.

The Company has also recovered additional kimberlite boulder material from the original kimberlite boulder site for further analysis.

The discovery of the kimberlite boulders in the Lahtojoki south exploration permit licence area and the subsequent studies which proved the boulders to be altered hypabyssal kimberlite, a different form of kimberlite from that present in the Lahtojoki deposit, confirms that these boulders are not derived from the Lahtojoki diamondiferous kimberlite pipe.

As kimberlites tend to occur in clusters, the findings suggest the possibility of an additional, potentially diamondiferous, source in the vicinity to the southwest of the Lahtojoki deposit. The Company has therefore applied for an exploration permit over this area.

Kimberlite boulder discovered in Lahtojoki SouthExploration Permit

An image of the boulder which can be viewed on the Company website:

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com/

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff

and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil

& Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines

standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources plc, commented:

"We are encouraged by the steps made towards potentially locating a new kimberlite source in the vicinity of the Lahtojoki diamond deposit. We have applied for an exploration permit over the area and look forward to receiving the results on the kimberlite material from the boulder site.

We are also looking forward to progress being made on the finalising of the Land Valuation Authority proceedings and in turn the granting of a full Mining Permit, which will allow the development of the Lahtojoki diamond deposit".

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
Brandon Hill Capital (Broker)
Jonathan Evans
+44-20-3463-5000
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.