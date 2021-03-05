Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: XFC Pleased with New Opponent Options for Tom O'Connor for Lightweight Tournament After Kenny Cross Withdraws Due to Injury

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Kenny "The Boss" Cross has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming Xtreme Fighting Championships Lightweight Tournament Semifinal bout against Tom O'Connor.

A winner of six straight, Cross is regarded as one of the XFC's most exciting and dangerous fighters after scoring an impressive KO over Jarel Askew at XFC 43 on NBC Sports Network in November. XFC President Myron Molotky wishes Cross well in his recovery and tells fans that a new opponent for O'Connor should officially be announced next week: "First and foremost, the whole XFC family wishes Kenny a quick and complete recovery. The Hexagon is waiting for this young stud when he's back to 100-percent, and we know he's going to come back stronger than ever. That being said, our matchmakers have done an excellent job in securing several terrific new contenders for this opening in the XFC's Lightweight Tournament, and we can't wait to let our fans know which athlete will be awarded this opportunity."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol (OTC PINK:DKMR). Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

