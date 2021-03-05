Invesco Select Trust Plc - Combination with IVI - timetable update

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")



LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Combination with IVI - timetable update

Further to its announcement of 8 February, and by way of update, the Board of Invesco Select Trust plc confirms that the requisite documentation in relation to the proposed combination of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc with the UK Equity share class of the Company is now largely in agreed form and is expected to be published before the end of March. Accordingly, the relevant general meetings required to approve and give effect to the proposed combination are expected to be held in April.

