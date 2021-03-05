Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Combination with IVP - Timetable Update

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company")



Combination with the UK Equity Share Class of Invesco Select Trust plc - timetable update

Further to its announcement of 8 February, and by way of update, the Board of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc confirms that the requisite documentation in relation to the proposed combination of the Company with the UK Equity share class of Invesco Select Trust plc is now largely in agreed form and is expected to be published before the end of March. Accordingly, the relevant general meetings required to approve and give effect to the proposed combination are expected to be held in April.

5 March 2021