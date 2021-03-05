Safety when transporting solar PV modules from warehouse to job site is an ongoing issue for installers but one Australian solar company has designed and manufactured a simple yet effective racking system that helps allay those concerns. The racking system comprises an aluminum frame fitted with opposing channels into which the solar modules slide.From pv magazine Australia Queensland-based solar installer Horan and Bird has designed a racking system that fits in a company van, negating the need to use trailers and providing a safe, secure and simple solution for transporting solar modules. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...