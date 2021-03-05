Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Matt Moorman has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Bengal, effective March 4, 2021, to pursue other opportunities.

"We appreciate Matt's contributions to our Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Chayan Chakrabarty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bengal.

With the departure of Mr. Moorman, Bengal has appointed Mr. Jerrad Blanchard as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, such appointment to be effective March 8, 2021. Mr. Blanchard was previously the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, from December 1, 2013 to September 29, 2017, and brings to Bengal a strong technical background, coupled with hands-on experience in all aspects of corporate finance, financial reporting, implementation of controls and governance for public companies operating in Canadian and international jurisdictions. Jerrad has approximately 10 years of Chief Financial Officer experience in both public and private Companies operating in Canada and a variety of international locations in the oil and gas and mining and minerals sectors. Prior to working in industry, Mr. Blanchard was a manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's Audit and Assurance Group and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 2007. Mr. Blanchard rounds out his professional experience with several volunteer board positions with leading community organizations in Calgary.

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

