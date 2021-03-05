Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Dow Jones News
05.03.2021 | 13:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Board of Directors to consider appointment of Alexey Kornya as First Vice President of Sistema

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Board of Directors to consider appointment of Alexey Kornya as First Vice President of Sistema 
05-March-2021 / 15:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema Board of Directors to consider appointment of Alexey Kornya as First Vice President of Sistema 
 
5 March 2021, Moscow - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, 
the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that the Corporation's 
Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee has today recommended that the Board of Directors of 
Sistema approve the appointment of Alexey Kornya to the position of First Vice President of the Corporation. The 
Corporation will announce the decision of the Board of Directors of Sistema in relation to the appointment in due 
course. 
 
"Under the leadership of Alexey Kornya, MTS has significantly strengthened its leading position in Russia's telecom 
market, and has been particularly successful in building out its ecosystem of digital, media and telecom services. I 
believe that Alexey's extensive managerial expertise and broad skillset, as well as his deep understanding of market 
trends, will further strengthen our team at the level of the Corporation. His experience will be very useful in the 
development and implementation of strategies for Sistema's portfolio companies in high-growth industries," said 
Vladimir Chirakhov, President of Sistema. 
 
Alexey Kornya biography 
 
  - President and Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC MTS from March 2018 to March 2021. 
  - Acting Vice President of PJSC MTS for Finance and Investments from 2008 (on a permanent basis since 2010). Vice 
    President for Finance, Investments, Mergers and Acquisitions from 2016. 
  - Joined MTS in 2004 as Finance Director of the Urals regional division. In 2004-2007, served as Director of MTS 
    Group for Business Planning. Appointed Director of MTS Group for Controlling in March 2007. 
  - Before joining MTS, worked at Northwest Telecom and PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. 
  - Member of the boards of directors of PJSC MTS Bank, JLLC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS Belarus) and JSC RTC. 
  - Born in 1975. 
  - Graduated in 1998 from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance with honours. 
 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 
Press Service of Sistema  IR Service 
Sergey Kopytov            Nikolai Minashin 
Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru        n.minashin@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly traded investment company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, hospitality and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

© 2021 Dow Jones News
