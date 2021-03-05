Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems To Announce 2020 Financial Results

Company to host earnings call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, will be released Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

Any person interested to participate in the call should dial 877-407-8033 (North America) or 201-689-8033 (International). Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2523/40273.

A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 40273

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (NASDAQ:REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

