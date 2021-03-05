KTDA Power Company is seeking developers for up to ten small-sized solar parks. The facilities are expected to have a capacity of between 300 kW and 1 MW.Kenya-based energy company KTDA Power Company (KTPC) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the largest tea business in East Africa, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings, has launched a tender to seek independent power producers (IPPs) for the construction of a series of small-sized solar parks. The projects are expected to have a capacity ranging from 300 to 1,000 kW and are intended at powering KTDA's factories located across Kenya. "A ...

