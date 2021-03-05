Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) -Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (the "Company" or "Killi") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand from both current and new investors the Company has increased the amount of their February 25, 2021 non brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") from $3 million to $4.5 million.

"Privacy changes including those most recently from Google and Apple are accelerating the trend towards consumer privacy," said Neil Sweeney CEO & Founder of Killi. "The increased demand from investors for this private placement is further validation of our approach to democratizing data for consumers as well as our rapid progress. This additional capital will help us expand on our mission at a faster rate while providing more ammunition to generate awareness of Killi."

The increase in the Offering has no impact on the unit or warrant prices which remain at $0.13 and $0.21 respectfully. For further details concerning the Offering, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2021.

About Killi Ltd.

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a cash Data DividendTM for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

To learn more about how Killi fairly pays users via its Fair-Trade Data program, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

Download Killi here.

For more information, please visit killi.io .

