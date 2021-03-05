With its properties performing an essential role in the fight against the pandemic, and with 90% of rents paid directly or indirectly by governments, Primary Health Properties' (PHP's) portfolio was extremely resilient in FY20. DPS growth was uninterrupted due to consistently strong operational cash flows, and after a Q1 DPS increase of 5.1% in the current year, PHP is in its 25th year of unbroken dividend growth. With capital values also benefiting from a flight to quality, the FY20 total accounting return was 10.1%.

