SEAT and Iberdrola are planning to build an EV battery manufacturing facility in Barcelona with the support of the Spanish government.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced on Thursday that the government intends to create a public-private consortium led by car manufacturer SEAT-Volkswagen and Spanish energy company Iberdrola to set up the first EV battery factory in Spain. "The project will allow the development of a set of actions that guarantee that the necessary infrastructure, facilities and mechanisms exist in Spain to independently ...

