Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
05.03.21
10:39 Uhr
10,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.03.2021 | 14:07
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 
05-March-2021 / 13:34 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. 
(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) 
 
 
Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 
of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan 
 
In accordance with Article 35, clause 1 and sub-clause 3 of clause 3 of Article 37, and Article 41 of the Law on Joint 
Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the meeting, announces that 
the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 23 April 2021  by absentee voting without 
holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). 
The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the 
shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 23 March 2021. 
 
Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 
 1.      On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 
 2.      On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. 
 3.      On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2020. On adoption of a 
    resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per 
    common share of JSC Halyk Bank. 
 4.      On consideration of the 2020 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 
 5. On informing shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the 
    Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. 
 6. On approval of the amendments to the Methodology for determining the value of shares upon their redemption by JSC 
    Halyk Bank on the unorganized securities market by approving the revised version. 
 7. On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on 
    results of consideration thereof. 
 
According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' 
Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since resolutions at the General Shareholders' Meeting are passed by 
absentee voting . 
 
The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for 
shareholders not later than thirty days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the 
Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information. In case of request for materials on 
the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent 
to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the 
shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents. 
To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59. 
 
In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum 
at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting, another General Shareholders' Meeting will not be adjourned. 
 
The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank 
by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting. 
 
 
Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), the underlying asset of which are common shares of 
the Bank, intending to vote at the general shareholders' meeting 
 
Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs on General Shareholders' Meeting are specified in 
Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, contained in the Prospectus. Copy of the Terms and Conditions on 
the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank (http://backend.halykbank.com/storage/documents/files/ 
5ea527c35f2c8.pdf) and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 
U.S.A. (the 'Depositary'). 
 
Materials on items of the above agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions 
will be provided through the Depositary in due course. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Depositary 
 
Ms. Tatsiana Axenova 
Telephone: +1 212 815 4158 
E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com 
 
Ms. Mira Daskal 
Telephone: +1 212 815 5021 
E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com 
 
 
 
JSC Halyk Bank 
 
Ms. Mira Kassenova 
Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations 
Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30 
E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz 
 
Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev 
Financial Institutions and International Relations 
Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20 
E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
 
 
 
Board of Directors 
                                                       JSC Halyk Bank 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US46627J3023 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HSBK 
Sequence No.:   94960 
EQS News ID:    1173541 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.