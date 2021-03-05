DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 05-March-2021 / 13:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan In accordance with Article 35, clause 1 and sub-clause 3 of clause 3 of Article 37, and Article 41 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the meeting, announces that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 23 April 2021 by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 23 March 2021. Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 1. On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 2. On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3. On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2020. On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank. 4. On consideration of the 2020 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 5. On informing shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. 6. On approval of the amendments to the Methodology for determining the value of shares upon their redemption by JSC Halyk Bank on the unorganized securities market by approving the revised version. 7. On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof. According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since resolutions at the General Shareholders' Meeting are passed by absentee voting . The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for shareholders not later than thirty days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information. In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents. To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59. In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting, another General Shareholders' Meeting will not be adjourned. The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting. Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), the underlying asset of which are common shares of the Bank, intending to vote at the general shareholders' meeting Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs on General Shareholders' Meeting are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, contained in the Prospectus. Copy of the Terms and Conditions on the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank (http://backend.halykbank.com/storage/documents/files/ 5ea527c35f2c8.pdf) and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary'). Materials on items of the above agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions will be provided through the Depositary in due course. For further information please contact: Depositary Ms. Tatsiana Axenova Telephone: +1 212 815 4158 E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com Ms. Mira Daskal Telephone: +1 212 815 5021 E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com JSC Halyk Bank Ms. Mira Kassenova Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30 E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev Financial Institutions and International Relations Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20 E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz Board of Directors JSC Halyk Bank =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 94960 EQS News ID: 1173541 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)