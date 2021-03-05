Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Technology Division Announces Successful Hemp CBD Profile Testing on its HyGrO Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) has made significant advances through its technology division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The company is currently testing its HyGrO technology on a myriad of hemp strains through a variety of applications. Recently the company has concluded an exhaustive round of studies and is pleased to announce the results of a CBD Profile test, grown with the HyGrO hydrogen water technology against a Control Test, conducted in Pueblo Colorado by Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp.

The study was conducted with identical hemp strains that were selected at week zero of flower to be grown alongside each other. The "HyFrontier Technologies" hydrogen prototype watering system "HyGrO" was used through the remainder of flowering growth to harvest and was compared against a "control" group of plants of the same strains of hemp in the same location with identical conditions and growing practices. The following strains were included as part of this comparative study: Ella Estrella, Bessemer Bush, Marilyn Monroe, Claremont Kind, Malbec, Chunk City, Starfish, Rocky Balboa, Pueblo Picea, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Both the HyGrO and Control plants were harvested and dried. Five grams of flower were collected from each strain of CBD hemp. Both the HyGrO and Control samples were delivered to Free Fall Testing Laboratory for independent lab testing.

From the results of the controlled study, the company found an increase in CBD levels between 2.39% for Ella Estrella to 117.41% for Bessemer Bush grown using the HyGrO system from HyFrontier Technologies. The average CBD level increase for these ten strains was 27.27%. Halcyon Hemp and Colorado Hemp Services are extremely pleased with the results and look forward to conducting a more in-depth research project working with HyFrontier Technologies, growing hemp as well as other species of plants for the 2021 season. These powerful results represent a potential breakthrough for the cultivation of hemp and may have significant applications beyond that. Management is now working with John Janovec, PhD (Botany) to duplicate this study for the 2021 season with scientific oversight.

To view the full test report on our Hemp Seed Test, please visit: HyGrO Hemp CBD Profile Test Results

Travis Nelson, Principal of Colorado Hemp Services, states, "When I first heard about the HyGrO product I was skeptical about the concept and technology. I was in disbelief when I saw the initial data we received on the average increase of seed production of 158.79% on the HyGrO plants vs. the control hemp plants. I was thrilled to get our hemp tested and the resulting data analyzed. When we received the lab tests back, I was incredibly impressed by the data and we are now true believers in this HyGrO technology."

Mr. Nelson further stated, "The significance of this lab data is profound. Nine of the ten strains were identical varieties as the seed study. We found that there was an average increase of 27.27% of CBD potency on the HyGrO plants vs. Control. Words cannot express the significance of these lab results, as well as the previous studies conducted in 2020. As a professional cultivator in the industrial hemp industry, I can confidently say that this technology can benefit our entire industry of farmers. By adding the HyGrO watering system to a hemp farming operation, our study shows that a grower could expect to see an increase of around 25% in potency on their final CBD commodity. When producing biomass that achieves a higher potency, less material has to be processed at the refining level, at a lower cost. The financial savings and benefits from using HyGrO can extend throughout multiple stages of production within the CBD industry. With results like these, we are excited to conduct much further research on the many benefits of this technology. We currently have a HyGrO bed growing in our greenhouse for testing against a control bed of two dozen CBD hemp strains we bred in the 2020 season. These plants are approximately two weeks into the flower cycle and we are excited to finish these plants out to analyze our test results and confirm the lab data we received in the 2020 study's testing.Lastly, we have added Dr. John Janovec, PhD (Botany) to our team. I believe that by having Dr. Janovec on our team we can now effectively carry out credible scientific research with the potential of getting said research published in academic journals. I believe this would greatly support our collective and individual efforts."

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies also stated, "Several members of our core team made multiple visits to Pueblo Colorado during these tests where they personally witnessed the differences in the grow. The team sent me pictures and shared conversations they were having with the growers at Colorado Hemp Services. There was such excitement over how the HyGrO system was making such a positive difference in the hemp industry. After physically seeing the difference in results and reviewing the different lab reports received, it was clear from a financial standpoint that the ROI for hemp growers would be much more than I imagined. We appreciate Mr. Nelson and his team for having the courage to agree to these tests and our entire company is very happy to see them continue with additional testing in 2021."

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

HyFrontier Technologies owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen and oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to move its current location in Colorado to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florida to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen and oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to move its current location in Colorado to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florida to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter:@waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633659/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Technology-Division-Announces-Successful-Hemp-CBD-Profile-Testing-on-its-HyGrO-Technology