Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ44 ISIN: US89846A2078 Ticker-Symbol: 4E4 
Frankfurt
05.03.21
08:03 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-0,470
-8,95 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2021 | 14:32
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Present at March Investor Conferences

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a technology-enabled health services platform company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences during the month of March 2021.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, is scheduled to host pre-recorded virtual presentations during each of the conferences as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - Virtual
Date: March 9-10, 2021
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/8cfa08e4-915d-4989-a019-0fce11513fa3

ROTH Growth Stock Conference - Virtual
Date: March 15-17, 2021
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/meds/1821357

Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference - Virtual
Date: March 17-18, 2021
Website: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

Audio webcasts and an archive of the conference presentations will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on a conference, or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your H.C. Wainwright, ROTH or Maxim Group representative.

About Trxade Group, Inc.
Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
Lucas Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633625/Trxade-Group-to-Present-at-March-Investor-Conferences

TRXADE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.