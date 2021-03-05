Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Adds New Machinery at Seaport Meat Company to Expand Capacity and Increase Efficiencies

Expects to Lead to Increased Volume and Lower Costs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that it has purchased new machinery for its Seaport Meat Company operations.

The addition of a Thompson Meat Grinder and a Roll Stock Machine will expand production capability and improve production efficiencies. The added automation will increase speed by combining two smaller production lines into one larger production line and thereby reducing over time hours.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have added this new machinery to expand our production in order to meet an increase in demand. With the expected increase in production volume and decrease in production costs, we anticipate higher net income."

