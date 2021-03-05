Dutch startup SolarDuck has developed a triangular structure for floating PV that resembles an offshore oil platform. CEO Koen Burgers told pv magazine that it keeps panels more than 3 meters above the water surface, and claimed that the structure can handle waves and dynamic loads. It will be used in a Dutch pilot project from April.Dutch startup SolarDuck has developed an innovative offshore floating solar solution that is purportedly ideal for offshore conditions. "We are targeting megacities and large companies in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, South East Asia, and in general markets with ...

