Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") has engaged Sharp Geophysical Solutions to review, reprocess, and identify potential drill targets over its newly acquired Beck-Ottaway Nickel Sulphide Project, located about 6 miles north of Canada Nickel Company's world-class Crawford Ni-Co-PGM deposit.

The Beck-Ottaway Project comprises 75 unpatented mining claims (3,750 acres) containing prospective nickel and gold. The data review reinforces the selection of targets for the upcoming drilling campaign. Fortune also controls the Gowan land package in the area for a total of approximately 9,000 acres in an established mining district adjacent to existing infrastructures north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

Paul Riss, CEO, said, "The commencement of the airborne survey review at our Beck-Ottaway Property is a vital step in unlocking the nickel sulphides, base metal and gold potential on our landholdings, which sits on the same geological setting as the Crawford deposit. Drilling assessment reports within the property has highlighted 3 drill holes in 1965 that intersected multiple anomalous nickel bearing zones up to 118 feet thick. Like the Crawford deposit, the nickel sulphide mineralization is also hosted in serpentinized-altered, dunite-peridotite rocks, in the form of fine-grained, disseminations of pentlandite-millerite-chalcopyrite-pyrite, with grades ranging from 0.10 up to 0.30% nickel. Historical drill holes at the north and west portion of the property have underlined anomalous copper and gold associated with massive sulphides, and shear-controlled quartz-carbonate veins."

"Our management is exceptionally excited about completing the airborne geophysical survey review, as the work from the geophysicist will directly assist our technical team to select priority drill targets at our Beck-Ottaway Nickel Sulphide Project," Paul Riss added.

The final overview, interpretation maps and technical report on the property, including softcopy deliverables from Sharp Geophysical Solutions are scheduled to be completed within the next four weeks.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, HTSC formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck- Ottaway properties located in the prolific Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan and Beck-Ottaway Projects are exciting mineral-rich properties in which company management and experienced mining professionals are moving quickly through the exploration stage. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune believes its flagship projects have substantial gold, base-metals and nickel sulphide potential. Please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

