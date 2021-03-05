Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOTY) ("LFC") will return to doing live events on Tuesday March 23, 2021. It is the first event for the controversial MMA league since performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

"COVID-19 definitely presented some challenges for us," CEO Shaun Donnelly says. "After doing four events in 2019, we had hoped to do at least six last year but had to cancel all but one due to the closure of most venues large enough to host a LFC event."

But with the loosening of restrictions in Nevada, Donnelly, his team saw an opportunity to return to action sooner rather than later and decided the time was right to do their second Booty Camp event. Unlike regular events, Booty Camp events pair hot new prospects with established LFC veterans.

"The idea is to give our most talented prospects the opportunity to test their mettle against some of the LFC's best and brightest," Donnelly explains. "It's a way to bring fresh new fighters into our ranks and do it in the most entertaining way possible."

LFC31: Booty Camp 2 will see seven fighters make their LFC debut, including Shelby 'The Panther' Paris who recently appeared in the LFC's 2021 Calendar, Barbie 'Platinum Fury' Hudson and Veronica 'The VP' Payne.

"It's been a dream of mine to fight for the LFC," Hudson says. "So I'm really excited to get the opportunity." Paris adds that she "had a great time doing the calendar and have been looking forward to getting my first fight." Payne reports, "The LFC is a combination of two things I love, violence and beauty!"

Some of the most popular LFC veterans are also on the card including European Champion Jolene 'The Valkyrie' Hexx, former Champion Shay 'The Fox' Mazzato and Jenevieve 'The Sorceress' Hexxx (no relation to Jolene Hexx), who is the sole remaining veteran of the league's first ever live event. The main event will feature Katie 'The Bombshell' Forbes taking on Salina (a newbie to the LFC but a very veteran fighter elsewhere) for the vacant Booty Camp Champ title. In total there will be eight bouts featuring 16 of the world's most beautiful fighters.

"We're eager to build on the positive momentum we built at the legendary Buffalo Chip in Sturgis during the Rally," Donnelly says. "And I think we've put together a killer line-up."

LFC30: Born To Be Wild attracted a huge crowd in Sturgis but that won't be the case with LFC31: Booty Camp 2. Due to COVID restrictions in Nevada, the event will not be allowed to have a live audience. Instead it will be streamed live on the LFC's very own pay-per-view platform at https://lingeriefc.com/events/lfc-31-booty-camp-2/.

"We're excited for all our fans to be able to check out the action from the safety of their homes and look forward to seeing them in person again very soon."

And for the first time ever LFC is offering viewers the opportunity to support their favorite fighters by donating 30% of their pay-per-view ticket price to the fighter of their choice. This money will be added to the fighter's purse and is an important part of the LFC's mission to empower and support its athletes in their pursuit of beauty, strength and dominance.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters who possess both beauty and strength.

For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.

Contact: (702) 527-2942

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.

The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

