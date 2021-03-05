NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of memberships at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: NatWest Markets N.V. and NatWest Markets Plc.

NatWest Markets N.V. and NatWest Markets Plc. have decided to cease their memberships at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, February 26th, 2021. The trading id for NatWest Markets N.V. is NWMNV, NatWest Markets Plc. is RBG. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone number +44 (20) 37532196. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844864