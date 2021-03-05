Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of memberships at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: NatWest Markets N.V. and NatWest Markets Plc.

NatWest Markets N.V. and NatWest Markets Plc. have decided to cease their
memberships at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday,
February 26th, 2021. The trading id for NatWest Markets N.V. is NWMNV, NatWest
Markets Plc. is RBG. 


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford on telephone number +44 (20) 37532196. 


Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844864
