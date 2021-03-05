DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Approval and publication of prospectus

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Approval and publication of prospectus 05-March-2021 / 17:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings, the "Group" or "Fix Price") today in connection with the offer of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of the Company (the "GDRs") and the admission of the GDRs to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). A copy of the Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/ , subject to certain access restrictions. 5 March 2021 Approval and publication of prospectus Following the announcement of the offer price published today in connection with the successful pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering"), Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, confirms that the Prospectus has today been approved by the FCA and published by the Company. The Prospectus relates to the Admission of the GDRs to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Details of the Offering are set out in the Prospectus, which will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/, subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Media enquiries EM (communications advisor to Fix Price) Denis Denisov Peter Morley Dmitry Zhadan denisov@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com zhadan@em-comms.com +7 985 410 3544 +43 676 684 5252 +7 916 770 8909 Fix Price pr@fix-price.ru Important legal information The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. 