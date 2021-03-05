Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update.

Core Holding Highlights:Belgravia Hartford continues to hold a series of investments both public and private. Below are the core public holdings and private investments.

Belgravia Hartford core public holdings:

Blackrock Gold Corp (TSXV: BRC) 9,192,000 common shares 1,000,000 warrants at $.30 expiring January 20, 2022

Imperial Mining Group (TSXV: IPG) 14,180,00 common shares 4,000,000 warrants at $.11 expiring September 10, 2022

Nexus Gold Corp. (TSXV: NXS) 11,509,091 common shares 1,895,653 warrants at $.10 expiring February 26, 2022 (warrants amended by NXS) 1,500,000 warrants at $.15 expiring October 7, 2022 1,863,637 warrants at $.075 expiring November 30, 2022 2,890,909 warrants at $.075 expiring December 31, 2022 360,000 warrants at $.07 expiring July 3, 2023 8,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring January 31, 2025

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) 6,100,000 common shares 2,500,000 warrants at $.07 expiring March 20, 2024 8,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring May 20, 2025 6,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring March 3, 2026

Copperbank Resources Corp. (TSXV: CBK) 1,000,000 common shares



Belgravia Hartford private holdings:

Autumn Resources Inc. 5,008,100 common shares Detailed corporate update will be announced in early Q2 2021



Coinstrike Inc. 2,000,000 common shares

Belgravia is awaiting an update on valuation of this holding which was an initial investment of $200,000 in Q1 2018



Reciprocity Corp. ((CSE: GSQ) ref: news releases dated Jan. 12 and Feb. 23, 2021) 779,590 common shares





Uni-Scan Global Inc. 500,000 common shares

Belgravia is awaiting a corporate update on this holding which was an initial investment of $60,000 in Q3 2018



CX One Inc. ((TSXV: WOLF) ref: news release dated Feb. 17, 2021) 2,680,000 common shares

Belgravia invested a total $131,000 in Q4 2018



Legal Matters:

Belgravia Hartford continues to earn interest at a rate of 18% on $325,000 which is owed by Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE). One full year of interest has been paid through to November 2019 by Zonetail and interest continues to accumulate on this outstanding loan. Belgravia is very confident in collecting the outstanding debt owed including the interest. The outstanding amount is currently at $403,000. In addition, Belgravia holds 1,425,000 common shares of Zonetail.

Belgravia Hartford is contractually entitled to one board seat of Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) the contract dispute remains at large which Belgravia has attempted to resolve on numerous occasions.

NCIB:

In accordance with the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") announced on February 18, 2021, Belgravia may acquire up to 20,089,626 of its common shares, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares. Such common shares will be purchased only when and if the Company considers it advisable. The Company has appointed Leede Jones Gable to coordinate and facilitate its NCIB purchases. The NCIB will terminate on the earlier of February 23, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of Common Shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased. Any common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled by the Company.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia Hartford and its investment holdings are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

