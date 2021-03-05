Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

5 March 2021

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce a further update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation.

The Company has been advised by its Maltese Corporate Advisors that the listing of the GBP 40 million two-year notes (the "First Issue"), for which Forbes Ventures' wholly owned subsidiary Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited ("FVIM") acts as collateral agent, is expected to take place during the week commencing 15 March 2021.

The previously announced second Litigation Funding Securitisation of GBP 60 million two-year notes is expected to be listed within 60 days of the First Issue.

As previously announced, FVIM will receive a one-off fee of 2% of funds raised in each issue.

The Company is in ongoing discussions with originators of assets, of various types, for whom it intends to use its infrastructure to facilitate securitisation. Further announcements will be made upon the Company entering into any such arrangements.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures

Peter Moss, Chairman

Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).