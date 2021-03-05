Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 5

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

5 March 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 4 March 2021, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,270
(2) SaleZAR 377.4568252,270
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,270
(2) 2,270

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 377.456825
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,294
(2) SaleZAR 377.4568252,294
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,294
(2) 2,294

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 377.456825
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil12,501
(2) SaleGBP 17.8893736,138
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 12,501
(2) 6,138


(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil26,360
(2) SaleGBP 17.88937312,942
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 26,360
(2) 12,942

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil3,270
(2) SaleGBP 17.8893733,270
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 3,270
(2) 3,270

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil7,351
(2) SaleGBP 17.8893737,351
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 7,351
(2) 7,351

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil11,372
(2) SaleGBP 17.88937311,372
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 11,372
(2) 11,372

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication & Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil925
(2) SaleGBP 17.889373499
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 925
(2) 499

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication & Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil5,570
(2) SaleGBP 17.8893733,005
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 5,570
(2) 3,005

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 17.889373
e)Date of transaction2021-03-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
© 2021 PR Newswire
