MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

5 March 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 4 March 2021, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,270 (2) Sale ZAR 377.456825 2,270 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,270

(2) 2,270



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 377.456825 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,294 (2) Sale ZAR 377.456825 2,294 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,294

(2) 2,294



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 377.456825 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 12,501 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 6,138 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 12,501

(2) 6,138





(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 26,360 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 12,942 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 26,360

(2) 12,942



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,270 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 3,270 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,270

(2) 3,270



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 7,351 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 7,351 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 7,351

(2) 7,351



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 11,372 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 11,372 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 11,372

(2) 11,372



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication & Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 925 (2) Sale GBP 17.889373 499 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 925

(2) 499



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.889373 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market