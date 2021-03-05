Anzeige
05.03.2021
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Review of Investment Policy and Objective

PR Newswire

London, March 5

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Review of Investment Policy and Objective

At the Board meeting held earlier today, the Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the Company) has decided with BlackRock to implement a review of the investment policy and objective of the Company. The views of several shareholders were considered at the meeting.

A further announcement will be released once the outcome of the review has concluded.

5 March 2021

Enquiries:

Will Rogers, Investment Companies, Cenkos Securities, Telephone: 020 7397 1920

Tunga Chigovanyika, Investment Companies, Cenkos Securities, Telephone: 020 7397 1915

Simon White, Managing Director, Closed End Funds, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Telephone: 020 7743 5284

