WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 
05.03.21
17:17 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2021 | 16:41
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Almere, The Netherlands
March 5, 2021

ASM International N.V..

For the first time, ASMI publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

ASMI's Annual Report 2020 is available in ESEF reporting package, HTML file and as a PDF file on the company's website www.asm.com.

ASMI will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 17, 2021. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available in due time.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


Attachment

  • 20210305 Publication Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb7d9dee-5dc4-468d-bc5f-f4aab86ac002)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
