Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Liberty International Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: LIHC) announces its intention to change its name to Performance Drink Group, Inc., as it pursues success in the highly lucrative sports beverage market.

The Company is in the process of launching its website at www.performancedrinkgroup.com and its Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/PerfDrinkGrp

Currently, The Company is going through the required steps with OTC Markets to be able to upload Financials and Disclosure Information at www.otcmarkets.com, after which time the corporate actions will take place.

Further updates will be made once the Company becomes Current Information with OTC Markets. Only after this has occurred can a Corporate Name change with the State be requested and a Name and Symbol change with FINRA.

The Company is active and already working towards business operations starting.

About Liberty International Holding Corporation

The Company is currently actively restructuring and will be engaged in the Performance Drink Market as it seeks to setup manufacturing and distribution of Sports Beverages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Liberty International Holdings Corporation's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Liberty's, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Liberty's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Liberty cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Liberty undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Liberty.

