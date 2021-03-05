Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTXM ISIN: SE0009921471 Ticker-Symbol: 7J0 
Frankfurt
05.03.21
09:16 Uhr
12,150 Euro
-0,550
-4,33 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB TRIANON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB TRIANON 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2021 | 16:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Fastighets AB Trianon is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (79/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Fastighets AB
Trianon to trading with effect from 2021-03-08. Last day of trading is set to
2023-08-02. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844873
FASTIGHETS AB TRIANON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.