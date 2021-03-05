Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
05.03.21
08:06 Uhr
4,100 Euro
+0,055
+1,36 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0454,30017:45
Dow Jones News
05.03.2021 | 16:55
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-March-2021 / 15:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)            Name           Dermot Crowley 
              Reason for the notification 
2 
 
              Position/      Chief Executive Designate 
a)            status 
 
              Initial        Initial Notification 
b)            Notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                             Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)            Name 
 
                             635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)            LEI 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
              the financial 
              instrument, 
a)            type  of 
              instrument     IE00BJMZDW83 
              Identification 
              code 
 
                              1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
                                 Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the 
b)            Nature of the      plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, 
              transaction        the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number 
                                 of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 
                                 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
                             Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and 
              volume(s)       1. nil        106,761

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 586,381 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel

Information Group plc, representing 0.263% of the company's issued share capital.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)            Name           Shane Casserly 
              Reason for the notification 
2 
 
              Position/      Head of Development & Strategy 
a)            status 
 
              Initial        Initial Notification 
b)            Notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                             Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)            Name 
 
                             635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)            LEI 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of 
              the financial  Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
              instrument, 
 
a)            type  of 
                             IE00BJMZDW83 
              instrument 
 
              Identification 
              code 
 
                              1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
                                 Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the 
b)            Nature of the      plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, 
              transaction        the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number 
                                 of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 
                                 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
                             Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and 
              volume(s)       1. nil        97,600

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

transaction

Place of

the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)            Name           Seán McKeon 
              Reason for the notification 
2 
 
              Position/      Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance 
a)            status 
 
              Initial        Initial Notification 
b)            Notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                             Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)            Name 
 
                             635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)            LEI 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
              the financial 
              instrument, 
              type  of 
a) 
              instrument 
              Identification IE00BJMZDW83 
              code 
 
                              1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
                                 Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the 
                                 plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, 
b)            Nature of the      the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number 
              transaction        of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 
                                 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
                             Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and 
              volume(s)      1.nil          43,023

Aggregated

information

d) - As Above

Aggregated

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

transaction

Place of 1. the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)            Name           Pat McCann 
              Reason for the notification 
2 
 
              Position/      Chief Executive Officer 
a)            status 
 
              Initial        Initial Notification 
b)            Notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                             Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)            Name 
 
                             635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)            LEI 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of 
              the financial  Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
              instrument, 
 
a)            type  of 
                             IE00BJMZDW83 
              instrument

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 10:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.