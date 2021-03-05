DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-March-2021 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Chief Executive Designate a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the b) Nature of the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, transaction the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 106,761

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 586,381 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel

Information Group plc, representing 0.263% of the company's issued share capital.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Shane Casserly Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Head of Development & Strategy a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each instrument, a) type of IE00BJMZDW83 instrument Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the b) Nature of the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, transaction the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 97,600

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

transaction

Place of

the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Seán McKeon Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification IE00BJMZDW83 code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, b) Nature of the the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number transaction of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.162, being volume weighted average price on 2 March 2021, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.nil 43,023

Aggregated

information

d) - As Above

Aggregated

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2021-03-03

transaction

Place of 1. the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Pat McCann Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Chief Executive Officer a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each instrument, a) type of IE00BJMZDW83 instrument

