Rooshine Inc.: Rooshine Adds 150 Barrels of 4-Year-Old Whisky to Stockpile

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, today announces it has acquired 150 barrels of premium 4-year-old whiskey at 68% ABV stored in premium Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. This brings the Company's barrel inventory to 211 barrels. The barrels are presently held in bond in both Scotland and Holland and have an aggregate insured value of $2,511,035.00 USD (inclusive of the spirit and the fixed asset of the barrel), and a significantly higher retail valuation.

The goal of this program is several-fold, but the primary and secondary intentions are (1) to strengthen the Company's balance sheet with an appreciable asset base and (2) to provide a potential secondary line of business in the fine spirits auction market.

About Rooshine, Inc. - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV), to be the exclusive worldwide distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits. Rooshine's proprietary processes allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected, " "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

