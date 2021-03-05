Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CoinShares International Limited on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (85/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CoinShares International Limited, company registration number 102185, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that CoinShares International Limited, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 11, 2021. The company has 63,187,460 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: CS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 66,551,863 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: JE00BLD8Y945 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219191 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 102185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46704129954.