American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Corporate Guidance

American Diversified Holdings Corporation addresses planned stock split and other corporate matters

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation a Nevada co non reporting SEC issuer stock symbol (OTC PINK:ADHC) web site www.adhccorp.com the company reminds its followers and shareholders to review certain SEC voluntary filings on https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14718088&guid=8jVaU6q4kYTUMth

Additionally the company affairs are posted in a public domain (ADHC) web site www.adhccorp.com

Key points:

There are no pending mergers in play for ADHC. There may very well be with private companies with similar names as ADHC in other States however the ADHC co quoted on OTC Markets is not looking at any merger candidates.

The SEC filing and issues of ADHC are self explanatory. The ADHC management plans to conduct a 25,000 to 1 reverse split of its common stock shortly upon resolution of the aforementioned SEC filings and matters.

ADHC management us aware of certain social media promotions of a private company with similar name in another State. That company has nothing to do with the ADHC company quoted on OTC Markets.

The readers are cautioned to consult with a securities registered broker for stock advice and not to rely upon social media and similar posts from individuals, ex-management or those with a hidden agenda.

This announcement appears on behalf of ADHC in the publication interest.

More news and filings will follow on a weekly frequency and or additional supplemental information as required by the rules on a timely basis.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

