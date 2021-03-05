Le 5 mars/March 2021



The common shares of Inspiration Mining Corporation will be delisted at the market close today March 5, 2021.



Inspiration Mining previously announced a transaction that would be considered a Fundamental Change under Exchange Policy. While trading was halted, the Company changed its name to Silk Energy Limited.



Les actions ordinaires d'Inspiration Mining Corporation seront radiées à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui le 5 mars 2021.



Inspiration Mining a précédemment annoncé une transaction qui serait considérée comme un changement fondamental en vertu de la politique d'échange. Alors que la négociation a été interrompue, la société a changé son nom pour Silk Energy Limited.



Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 5 mars/March 2021

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ISM

