Shanteena Sirithar Speaks Out on Ambition, Career Development, and Legacy

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Public health expert Shanteena Sirithar engaged in a recent interview with Thrive Global and spoke on the subjects of ambition, career development, and legacy.

After completing her studies in 2019 at Ryerson University, the launch of Shanteena's career in public health put her face-to-face with the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she has been managing a plethora of demanding job responsibilities such as instituting preventative measures to protect the public during outbreaks.

In the interview, Shanteena Sirithar explained how her passion for psychology and environmental sustainability ultimately informed her desire to pursue a career that would make a positive impact in the world.

When asked about how she handles day-to-day challenges and maintains a healthy work-life balance, she discussed the importance of taking time to breathe and relax.

"We're going to have days where we feel off or we don't feel able to accomplish the things that we wanted to. When that happens to me, I take a minute to breathe and relax. What I do is remind myself that this is just one day," said Shanteena Sirithar.

"I might also work out to bring my energy back up or I'll try to find something to do that carries a little bit of personal meaning towards me, and that will help me focus."

As for her advice for professionals and new graduates, Shanteena stressed that they should focus on their well-being and success and do their best to avoid distractions.

"I think when we're young, we all feed into this toxic mentality where we overvalue productivity, and we undermine our own ability to be self-aware and to slow down and take stock of things. If you're trying so hard to push yourself to the place where you want to be, you run the risk of not getting there because you're so overworked," explained Shanteena Sirithar.

When asked her opinion on what makes someone successful, Shanteena quoted one of her favorite sayings: "fall seven times, get up eight."

For more information, please visit: shanteenasirithar.com.

About Shanteena Sirithar

Shanteena Sirithar is a public health inspector based in London, Ontario. After graduating with an undergraduate degree in Life Sciences from McMaster University a few years ago, she went on to earn a Bachelors in Applied Science in Public Health and Safety from Ryerson University in Toronto. Upon completing the program in 2019, Shanteena pursued her passion to work in public health, eventually stepping into her current position as a public health inspector.

