The "Europe Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, End-User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standalone Lasers Segment Held Largest Share of Type in Europe Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market in 2019

Europe Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 489.86 million in 2027 from US$ 248.21 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020-2027.

Based on type, the aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. The standalone lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the multiplatform segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The standalone segment's growth is fuelled due to its increasing demand. It is widely accepted as they offer easy handling, higher robustness, and higher peak power levels, thus have the ability to last longer. On the other hand, multiplatform lasers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as they are technically advanced medical systems that offer different therapies for different indications.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increase in aesthetic medical laser procedures and a high rise in the aging population in aesthetic procedures. However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the exorbitant cost of aesthetic medical laser devices.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd, Sciton, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the Europe aesthetic medical laser systems market.

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.2 Sisram Medical Ltd

12.3 Sciton, Inc.

12.4 Lumenis

Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

El.En. S.p.A.

STRATA Skin Sciences

