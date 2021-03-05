Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG

Announcement on Establishment of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and Adjustment of Members of the Specific Committees of the Board



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 05 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to Establishment of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and Adjustment of Members of the Specific Committees of the Board. The resolutions were considered and approved by the Board meeting held today.

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE



To better implement the ecological brand strategy of the Company in the age of the Internet of Things, integrate the idea of 'Social, Environmental and Corporate Governance' into the corporate strategy, promote sustainable development, generate long-term value for all stakeholders and build a green, intelligent and mutual beneficial eco system of the Internet of Things, the Board of the Company establishes the 'Environmental, Social and Governance Committee' (the 'ESG Committee') in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and other relevant regulations. The ESG Committee serves as the specific working body for evaluating the Company's working progress on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities and the risks and opportunities it faces, and formulating the Company's ESG vision, goals and strategies.

The ESG Committee strives to improve and enhance the Company's capabilities of managing environment and social responsibilities, and to promote the sustainable development of the Company.

The responsibilities and authorities of the ESG Committee are as follows:

1. to guide and review the formulation of the Company's ESG vision and strategies, and report to the Board and make recommendations;

2. to identify and evaluate the Company's ESG-related risks and opportunities, and report to the Board and make recommendations;

3. to review the progress of the Company's ESG work and internal control system, report to the Board on its appropriateness and effectiveness and make recommendations;

4. to review and supervise the objectives and implementation of the Company's ESG-related work, and report to the Board and make recommendations;

5. to review the social responsibility report disclosed by the Company and report to the Board and make recommendations;

6. to study and make recommendations on other material and unexpected matters which impact on the ESG-related issue of the Company;

7. to inspect the implementation of the above matters;

8. other matters authorized by the Board.

The composition personnel of the ESG Committee intended to be appointed include Eva LI Kam Fun, LI Huagang, LIN Sui, Chien Da-Chun, and Eva LI Kam Fun serves as the Chairman (convener). The terms of office of the above members are effective from the date of consideration and approval by the Board, and the terms of office shall expire at the conclusion of the terms of office of the Tenth Board.

ADJUSTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIFIC COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD



Based on the development needs of the Company's business and the requirements of the relevant regulations, the Board has agreed to make adjustment to the audit committee and the strategic committee.

The composition of the specific committees of the Tenth Board after adjustment are as follows:

Special committees Members Conveners Strategy Committee Liang Haishan, Xie Ju Zhi, Wu Changqi, Lin Sui, Qian Daqun, Wang Keqin, Dai Deming, Li Shipeng Liang Haishan Audit Committee Dai Deming, Yu Hon To David, Lin Sui, Qian Daqun, Wang Keqin Dai Deming

The terms of office of the above members of the specific committees are effective from the date of consideration and approval by the Board, and the terms of office shall expire at the conclusion of the terms of office of the Tenth Board.

For details, please refer to the Implementation Rules of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee of the Board published on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de