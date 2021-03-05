Fighting the Housing Crisis One Complex at a Time: Justin Stewart and Synergy Construction Are Changing the Housing World for Workers and Customers Alike

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / What if one moment could change your entire life through a simple act of kindness and help for those who need basic necessities? This moment not only affects the course of your life, but also the lives of others. This is the story of Justin Stewart and how he wanted to solve the numerous housing problems that people face all across the United States.

The current pandemic has shown the true faults in the housing system. Most people are aware that there is a housing shortage in the United States; walking down the street in any major city will show you that many people are in need of housing. However, people with pseudo-stable incomes have also suffered due to the pandemic and losing jobs, which suddenly makes their rent unaffordable. Justin Stewart was in Woodinville, Washington. He has challenged himself to make a difference in the current housing crisis and the housing market.

"My parents started Synergy Construction just before I turned 9 years old. The company was part of our lives 24/7, day and night. Starting a company in a very competitive field, they did whatever it took to be successful and build an impeccable reputation. They were exemplary role models and we all felt the sense of pride when they would show us the buildings they built. We dug in to solve the biggest problem facing our clients," Justin explains.

One moment in Justin's life changed him forever. He had no plans to ever join his parents' line of work. He focuses on other aspects of life that he thought were more for him. Then, he attended a ceremony with his parents.

Justin was inspired to dig into the housing market and crisis after hearing an emotional speech from a woman whose life was changed by a new housing complex that was built with the help of his family's company. After college, he was unsure what to do until he went to a ribbon cutting ceremony with his parents and heard their superintendent speak with a woman who discussed how much the new housing had changed her life. This was the defining moment in Justin's life that he finally realized he could make a difference by giving someone a roof over their head.

"She told her story and the series of events that led her to near homelessness, and everything she was doing to keep her children safe. She and her kids were now going to be moving into this brand new building, with services to help with her career and childcare. She moved everyone to tears as she expressed so much gratitude to everyone who made this happen. She finished speaking by saying that her visits to the project site, to their future home, was the first feeling of hope for the future that she had felt and had been able to share with her children in years. I declined the offer to open the new office for the development company and went to work for Synergy as a Project Manager. I knew it was my calling," says Justin.

Synergy Construction grew and is three separate but integrated businesses: Synergy, Inc+, which is a construction company building housing units; Synergy Modular, which tries to solve the rising cost of labor; and Workforce Development, LLC, which develops high quality attainable housing.

"We dug in to solve the biggest problem facing our clients, industry wide cost increases and record labor shortages. After researching all avenues, trying and implementing many new technologies and process improvements, we found that full volumetric modular construction was the one new method that could solve the problem in a meaningful way. We knew we could succeed where most others had failed by approaching it with a fresh approach and engaging the brightest minds in the industry with others outside of the industry to create a new system of processes, with no compromises, designed from the ideal end result and working backwards," states Justin.

From there, there was no going back for Justin. He knew that he had, in the business world that his parents had started, true power to help many people live their fullest lives by solving a simple problem: not having a roof over their heads. Since then, Justin has never diverted from this path.

Justin and Synergy Companies have a lot of good projects planned to help build more housing as well. In addition, they are on to tackling the next big problem in business: financing. Anyone who has ever tried to start a business knows that it can be hard to find the funding and the financing needed, so Synergy wants to change that.

"In addition to the projects we have under construction, we are working on 10 projects in various stages of design, permitting and detailed scoping. In addition to the core work of the three companies, we are solving the next biggest problem our customers face: financing. We have some big plans in the works to solve this pain point for the offsite construction industry as a whole," comments Justin.

For Justin, one moment, one ceremony changed the course of his life. Inspiration flowed into him and showed him the impact he could have on the lives of others. Justin continues his fight to make the world a better place and has given up a lot to do so, but has never regretted a moment.

To find out more about Justin, you can follow him on Instagram @justin_stewart. You can also check out the Synergy website at www.synergyconstruction.com.

