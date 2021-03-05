Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
WKN: A0RDR9 ISIN: CA9895892052 Ticker-Symbol: ZCT1 
Tradegate
05.03.21
17:57 Uhr
0,131 Euro
-0,010
-7,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2021 | 19:44
Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Modification

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of the 712,000 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement that closed on March 20, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from March 20, 2021 to March 20, 2024. In the same application, the Company has also asked for permission to decrease the exercise price of these Warrants to $0.20, the current market price of the Company's shares trading on the TSXv. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension and the price amendment are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633772/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Announces-Warrant-Extension-and-Modification

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
