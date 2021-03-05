Anzeige
Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

Atlas Mara Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) notifies the market that as of 5 March 2021, Atlas Mara has 174,618,767 ordinary shares in issue, of which 26,653,711 are held in treasury, and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow for an acquisition-related contingent consideration, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 144,666,758. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights includes the issuance of 829,718 shares from the Company's treasury stock to its Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name of Director / PDMR
Number of Ordinary Shares held prior to issuance
Number of Shares Acquired
Number of Ordinary Shares held following issuance
%
Michael Wilkerson
232,223
276,704
508,927
0.35
Robert E. Diamond, Jr
3,799,571
149,420
3,948,991
2.73
Rachel F. Robbins
165,693
149,420
315,113
0.22
Simon Lee
85,131
121,750
206,881
0.14
Jawaid Mirza
61,047
132,424
193,471
0.13

Contact Details

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media
Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service, and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633773/ATLAS-Mara-Limited-Announces-Voting-Rights-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding-Update

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
