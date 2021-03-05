Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

Atlas Mara Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) notifies the market that as of 5 March 2021, Atlas Mara has 174,618,767 ordinary shares in issue, of which 26,653,711 are held in treasury, and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow for an acquisition-related contingent consideration, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 144,666,758. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights includes the issuance of 829,718 shares from the Company's treasury stock to its Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name of Director / PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares held prior to issuance Number of Shares Acquired Number of Ordinary Shares held following issuance % Michael Wilkerson 232,223 276,704 508,927 0.35 Robert E. Diamond, Jr 3,799,571 149,420 3,948,991 2.73 Rachel F. Robbins 165,693 149,420 315,113 0.22 Simon Lee 85,131 121,750 206,881 0.14 Jawaid Mirza 61,047 132,424 193,471 0.13

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service, and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

