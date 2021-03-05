Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group Offering Several Online Education Programs in The Coming Months

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / While plans are in full swing for the summer restaurant and foodservice shows hosted by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group held in New York, Anaheim, CA and Orlando, FL, there are several online education opportunities to keep the community connected. Industry professionals have the opportunity to register for complimentary sessions focused on online ordering, the power of POS, and employee engagement. Those in the industry also have access to more than 100 complimentary recorded sessions available for on-demand viewing at https://www.foodandbevshows.com/virtual-learning-seminars.

"We know restaurant owners, foodservice operators, caterers, retailers and others need to stay educated, informed and inspired on how to continue to run their operations through the pandemic and ultimately bring their business back to 100% operation," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We look forward to bringing the industry together in person in New York City in July, in Anaheim in August and in Orlando in September - but understand operator's have immediate needs so we continue to offer free online learning opportunities." Following are the details for upcoming webinars and the links for registration:

Putting the power of POS to work for your restaurant in the age of COVID

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1pm ET - Sponsored by Clover

Join for an enlightening discussion about the opportunities and challenges restaurant owners have faced over the past year. Hear from restaurant owners Gladys Harrison and John Macatangay who have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging the latest POS technology and solutions. Clover product manager Cameron Garcia will share insights into the powerful role that today's modern POS systems play in helping restaurants not just survive but thrive in a COVID world. Toby Malbec, Managing Director of ConStrata Technology Consulting will moderate the panel. Click here to register.

Employee Engagement and Navigating the Virtual Environment

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1pm ET - Sponsored by TriNet

Join Carin Zubillaga, HR expert at TriNet as she shares valuable insights on managing a virtual workforce during these challenging times. Carin will shed light on different ways to engage employees, and tools to use to build on the culture of collaboration. Click here to register.

Digital Forum: "Customer Connection" focused on Online Ordering

Two-Part Series on Tuesday, August 6th moderated by Rob Grimes, CEO, IFBTA

Session #1 at 11am ET - Key Considerations for Kiosk, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

The average foodservice operator has a number of ordering opportunities available to them and their customer, including point of sale (POS), kiosk, drive-thru, and curbside. With all of these options and opportunities, and then knowing that the various methods or ordering, production and providing the order to the customer all have to work together in an integrated process. In this session, speakers will discuss the key considerations they made when choosing which ordering options to take advantage of and the learnings they received along the way. Confirmed Speakers: Alan Magee, VP Digital Marketing & Technology, Church's Chicken; and Mike English, IT Department Head, In-N-Out! Click here to register.

Session #2 at 2pm ET - Utilizing Online Ordering to Gain Long-term Customers - sponsored by Lightspeed

The pandemic forced many operators into taking online orders to survive. What many operators didn't realize was that online ordering was a way to increase long-term sales and customer engagement as they provided a surplus of customer data to restaurants they may not have had before. In this session, speakers will discuss their jump into online ordering, including the successes, challenges, and considerations for the future. Confirmed Speakers: Kathy Alcaras, Director of IT, Eureka! Restaurant Group and Justin Keenen, Director of IT, The Madera Group. Click here to register.

There will be three additional Digital Forums in the series in the coming months. On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 the Marketing & Social Media Digital Forum will start with The Marketing Advantage: How Increased Engagement Increase Sales Marketing; and conclude with Where Social Media and Foodservice Meet. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 will be the Food Safety Digital Forum with sessions on Ensuring All are Safe with Food Safety; and How Customer Expectations are Met with Food Safety. On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 the focus will be on Human Resources and sessions will include Identify, Recruit and Engage with Employees with Ease; and How HRIS Automates the HR Process. Click here for updates on speakers and registration information. The Digital Forums are being produced by EventEd, formerly TechBytes, and education is curated by the International Food & Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA) to represent all facets of food and beverage including technology, operations, marketing, and more.

Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group Trade Shows 2021 Calendar of Events:

June 18 - 19 - Coffee Fest San Antonio - Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

July 18 - 20 - International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York/ Coffee Fest New York/ Healthy Food Expo NY; Javits Center, New York, NY

August 22-24 - Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo/Coffee Fest Anaheim/Healthy Food Expo CA; Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Sept. 19-20 - Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show/Healthy Food Expo Florida; Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

November 5 - 6 - Coffee Fest PNW; Oregon Convention Center, Portland, OR

The trade shows and conferences are produced by Clarion Events (https://clarionevents.com/) who produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

