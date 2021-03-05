Real Estate Investor Eduard Shapshovich Launches New Personal Website

The new website features a growing inventory of Eduard Shapshovich's thought leadership content.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Eduard Shapshovich, a highly successful real estate developer who has built strong and positive relationships with his partner and tenants, has launched a new personal website located at https://eduardshapshovich.com.

The new website, which features responsive design for fast, flawless rendering on smartphones and tablets, tells Eduard Shapshovich's fascinating story of coming to the U.S. as a Russian immigrant in the early 1990s with very little money and virtually no English. Over the next several years he dedicated himself to various roles - manager of a pizza restaurant, selling used cars, delivering packages - that enabled him to learn the language and culture of his new country and community, and paved the way to become a successful real estate investor with a growing portfolio of properties.

"The jobs I had when I arrived in the U.S. were not spectacular, but I learned a tremendous amount through those experiences - not just about business dynamics, but about people and how important it is to have a strong professional network and work in a collaborative way," commented Eduard Shapshovich, who prior to becoming a real estate investor was a city planner. "It also helped that I have always had a relentless work ethic. If there is a task that needs to be done today, then I do everything I can to get it done - because I know that there will be more tasks tomorrow. I am a dreamer, as well as a doer."

In addition to exploring Eduard Shapshovich's riveting back story, his new personal website also features a growing inventory of his thought leadership content. Current topics include trends in the real estate market, how landlords are helping tenants during COVID-19, how the pandemic has impacted the real estate market, and more.

"I love talking about the real estate market and sharing ideas and insights," commented Eduard Shapshovich, who was recently featured in an exclusive new interview with ideamensch. "Now through my new personal website, I can reach a much wider audience, which is very exciting. My hope is to publish fresh, original and informative content on a regular basis. There is always something new and interesting happening in the real estate market; especially these days, as we slowly transition out of lockdown mode and start to establish the new normal."

Eduard Shapshovich's new personal website also offers a convenient contact form for those who wish to get in touch with him. As the website is HTTPS compliant, all information shared is safe and encrypted while in transit.

"I would love to hear from visitors to my website, especially if they have suggestions on topics and themes that they would like me to write about," commented Eduard Shapshovich. "And while I may not be able to get back to them immediately due to my being very busy, they can be assured that I will respond."

Eduard Shapshovich's story is a modern version of the American Dream. He arrived in the U.S. as a Russian immigrant in 1990 with no money or English skills, but nevertheless had the drive and ambition to succeed. Over the years, he managed a pizza restaurant, sold used cars, and worked as a delivery man - and continued learning every step of the way. Today, Eduard is a highly successful real estate developer and investor who has built strong, positive relationships with his partner and tenants.

