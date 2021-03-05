Krypital Group Launched Large Trades OTC Desk Partnership with Mexo

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Krypital OTC Desk officially launched a strategic partnership with Mexo, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the LATAM market, to offer deeper liquidity, and provide a more private and personalized service for institutions and high net-worth individuals with large order needs. It grants access to block size liquidity to buy or sell cryptocurrencies.

Since 2017, Krypital OTC has been working to bridge the gap between traditional financial infrastructure and cryptocurrency funds around the world and has become one of the leaders in the industry and among the most popular OTC desks. Krypital OTC desks support multiple mainstream crypto assets including BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP and major Stablecoins in USD, MXN, EUR, CAD and more. The minimum transaction limit is set at $75,000 USD or equivalent value of other Fiat currencies. In most cases, the settlement is within the same business day.

Krypital OTC provides professional digital currency exchange with fiat service under Krypital Group for global buyers and sellers consisting of a diverse group of trusted counterparties, including venture capital funds, miners, blockchain projects and high net worth individuals.

The benefits of trading through OTC desk includes:

Safely trade large volumes without forfeiting privacy Avoid sudden price fluctuation when trading large volumes on exchanges No exchange commissions and transaction fees

"We are excited to be working with Krypital OTC desk and look forward to developing this partnership," says Adrián, COO at Mexo. "Krypital OTC desk has built a very strong reputation, providing great customer service and solutions for our clients with special needs, it provides global coverage in Mexico, Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is open 24/7. This new partnership will provide a powerful solution for Mexico and other LATAM area traders, high net-worth individuals and institutions."

About Krypital Group

Founded in 2017, Krypital Group is a leading global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator with active arms in North America, Asia and Latin America. Vested in a complete blockchain ecosystem, the company has specific investment funds for both primary and secondary markets, as well as providing end-to-end services such as project incubation, brand management and technical advisory. To date, Krypital Group's investments and incubated projects are valued at over $1 billion.

About Mexo

Mexo is focused on providing a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange to the LATAM market. As a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, Mexo offers Spot Trading, Contract Trading, Grid Trading, Leveraged Token, Paper Trading, OTC, Mexo Academy and peer-to-peer marketplace, all while giving our users the opportunities to profit from a full list of trading pairs and trading features.

