Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West to Attend B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced that management will attend the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference on March 9, 2021.

William Trainer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grande West, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference

Date: March 9, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://briley-energy-and-tech.mysequire.com/company?company_id=87a91e03-ecea-47fa-8098-7637bbea0987

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation Group (TSXV:BUS) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com or www.vicinitybus.com for product details.

