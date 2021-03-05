Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) -American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") ("the Company") today announced that Sean Pownall is resigning from the American Creek Board of Directors effective at the close of business today. Mr. Pownall will remain on the Stinger Resources Inc. Board of Directors.

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "We very much appreciate Sean's value and contribution to the American Creek board over the years. Among other accomplishments, we recognize his significant efforts in the successful exploration and ongoing development of the Treaty Creek JV project. He is a "Get it Done" type of individual with strong commitment and dedication and we have been fortunate to work closely with him. We look forward to his involvement in the future advancement of newly formed Spinout company Stinger Resources Inc., which commenced trading today."

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle". The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

