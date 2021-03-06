Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new results from southern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit area (Cliff Creek South - CCS) where drilling has intersected broad zones of high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization including 186.00 metres (m) of 1.34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 25.48 g/t silver or 1.66 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq), extending mineralization from surface to over 400 vertical metres in depth. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

These latest results from CCS (Table 1 & Figure 1) are among the deepest holes drilled from this sub-section of the Cliff Creek Deposit where new and recently reported infill drilling results (see Nov 6 2020 & Feb 3 2021 news releases) continue to confirm continuity. The addition of these results confirms our interpretation that the mineralized envelope significantly expands at depth (20CCDD067 - 203.63m of 1.01 g/t AuEq), and also continues to show broad zones of high-grade bulk tonnage (20CCDD076 - 21.98m of 4.33 g/t AuEq). To date, results from the 2020 drill program have significantly expanded the CCS area where mineralization now extends from surface to over 400 vertical metres, demonstrating the strong continuity of the mineralization (Figure 2 & 3). Of the remaining eleven drill holes awaiting results at CCS intersected visual gold/silver mineralization have been logged in three of the drill holes (Figure 2).

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The CCS zone is repeatedly yielding long intercepts of gold and silver mineralization from surface. The CCS area now measures over +300 metres strike length and at least 400 metres vertical depth. CCS and all main zones remain open for more expansion during the 2021 drill program. Recent results from infill and expansion drilling of the Cliff Creek deposit should enhance gold-silver tonnages and grade in the upcoming 2021 Cliff Creek Resource Estimate. We await deeper drilling results, but visible gold in drill core indicates that the entire Cliff Creek zone is a robust mineralized system measuring +1.2 km strike length and at least 550 m in depth and is still open in all directions."

Table 1: Drill Results Summary from Cliff Creek South.

Drillhole FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) 20CCDD063 278.00 464.00 186.00 1.34 25.48 1.66 incl 284.00 298.00 14.00 2.99 139.31 4.73 incl 288.00 289.00 1.00 5.80 588.00 13.15 and 294.00 298.00 4.00 5.97 181.00 8.23 and 308.00 309.00 1.00 7.70 409.00 12.81 and 443.00 445.00 2.00 56.40 13.38 56.57 20CCDD065 188.00 205.00 17.00 0.45 28.48 0.80 221.00 222.00 1.00 5.30 31.20 5.69 285.00 445.00 160.00 0.59 17.20 0.81 incl 334.00 350.00 16.00 1.05 15.83 1.25 and 371.00 377.00 6.00 2.12 74.59 3.05 and 438.00 441.00 3.00 5.75 109.87 7.12 20CCDD067 331.00 534.63 203.63 0.77 19.51 1.01 incl 474.00 480.00 6.00 7.06 64.98 7.87 and 530.73 532.17 1.44 15.65 387.73 20.50 20CCDD076 13.50 25.50 12.00 0.91 10.14 1.04 539.02 561.00 21.98 3.15 94.83 4.33 incl 550.00 552.00 2.00 26.65 831.00 37.03 incl 551.00 552.00 1.00 45.90 1415.00 63.59 20CCDD095 27.00 28.00 1.00 2.92 180.00 5.17 64.95 222.34 157.39 0.50 8.37 0.60 incl 64.95 81.26 16.31 1.33 22.35 1.60 incl 80.85 81.26 0.41 35.90 196.00 38.35 and 149.11 153.00 3.89 3.19 99.29 4.43 and 197.14 222.34 25.20 1.01 4.05 1.06 20CCRC081 32.00 79.25 47.25 0.57 5.50 0.64 incl 32.00 51.82 19.82 0.90 10.85 1.03 20CCRC088 3.05 25.91 22.86 0.35 1.81 0.37 20CCRC012 71.63 74.68 3.05 1.08 8.99 1.19 91.44 108.20 16.76 0.99 18.71 1.22

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

Figure 1 - Cliff Creek South Drillhole Collars and Map



Figure 2 - Cliff Creek South long section



Figure 3 - Cliff Creek South cross section



Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.



Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.



This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76218