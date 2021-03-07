DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn

- Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn and is leaving the company by mutual understanding on 30 June 2021

- Uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established following the Closing of the Convergenta transaction

Düsseldorf, 7 March 2021 - Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH). The 48-year-old Spaniard, Ferran Reverter Planet, who was born in Barcelona, is leaving the company to become the CEO of Futbol Club Barcelona. Today, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY), who have delegated Ferran Reverter as the managing director of MSH in October 2018, have agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet's contract (term until 12 October 2021) by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.

The Supervisory Board, under the leadership of Chairman Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a process for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group. This uniform management is supposed to be established after the closing of the Convergenta transaction. The transformation of the business will continue as planned.

"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ferran Reverter Planet most sincerely for his great achievements and passionate commitment to MediaMarktSaturn in almost two decades. Over the past two and a half years, Ferran Reverter has done an outstanding job as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn under difficult conditions. He leaves behind a more resilient and well-positioned company with many growth opportunities. We wish him all the best for his new tasks in his hometown Barcelona", says Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY.

"Ferran Reverter Planet has made a significant contribution to the transformation of the company. Over the last two years, Ferran Reverter Planet has also set up a strong new leadership team at MediaMarktSaturn with a focus on operational excellence, which will continue to ensure the successful operations. I respect his personal decision since it has been one of his dreams, but at the same time I regret it very much", adds Dr Bernhard Düttmann, CEO of CECONOMY.

"MediaMarktSaturn is not just any company. It has been my professional home for more than 18 years. It was extremely difficult for me to make this decision. At the same time, I can take this step in the clear conviction that MediaMarktSaturn is facing a bright future. Now I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life. To have the chance to play a major role in shaping the future of perhaps the biggest and most famous club in the world, and to do so in my hometown, where my family lives - this opportunity only comes once in a lifetime" explains Ferran Reverter Planet, CEO of MediaMarktSaturn.

Ferran Reverter Planet joined MediaMarktSaturn in 2002. He has held numerous management positions in several areas of the Group. In 2011, he assumed responsibility for all business operations in Spain as COO of MediaMarkt Iberia, being promoted to CEO Iberia two years later. In 2015, he additionally became COO of MSH, where he was appointed CEO in October 2018.

